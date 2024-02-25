Reader's Opinion | Why does a Finnish-language TV program have to have an English name?

English loanwords are annoying.

I am worried about the increasing use of English loanwords. A couple of years ago, linguist Janne Saarikivi predicted that the Finnish language would disappear completely, except for some remote villages in Eastern Finland.

English loanwords are also increasing in Yleisradio. Why on earth does a Finnish-language cultural program have an English loanword in its name? A culture cocktail? The name of the travel program is Van Life. Both programs are aimed at a Finnish-speaking audience. I understand that an English TV series can have an English name, but why does a Finnish TV show have to have an English name?

When Yleisradio was founded almost a hundred years ago, it was tasked with lofty principles, such as the promotion of Finnish culture and the cultural work of the Finnish people. What kind of culture do the English loanwords used by Yleisradio represent?

If we Finns give up our mother tongue, Finland will no longer be a nation of culture. Yleisradio should set an example to the commercial media of valuing our own mother tongue.

Kimmo Hantunen

Master of Economics, Helsinki

