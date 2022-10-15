Reader’s Opinion | Why does a coffee break at a service center for the elderly require digital skills?

Many elderly people find it difficult to use digital devices due to various physical limitations.

I got stuck recently in the cafeteria of the Kamppi service center to have a cup of coffee. The usually very popular cafe was empty except for a couple of customers.

The reason became clear when I went to buy coffee. The elderly service center had switched to complete self-service. There was no one at the cash register anymore, the payment had to be made on the display terminal itself. Coffee, click, bun, click. The price of the purchase, which I paid with a card at the payment terminal, appeared on the screen.

Really fast and convenient, but the device is in the wrong place – in a service center for the elderly, where hundreds of elderly people visit every day. Many elderly people find it difficult to use digital devices due to various physical limitations. Someone has impaired vision, someone else has a hard time hitting the right place on the screen with their arthritic fingers. One’s actions are limited only by general fragility and instability. There are also elderly people who are afraid of making a fatal mistake, and therefore do not want to touch the entire device. A very large number of old people still prefer to use cash rather than a card.

It is obvious that the diginatives of the social services of the city of Helsinki do not understand the everyday problems of old people.

To be clear, I don’t have a problem using digital devices, but I know I don’t represent the mainstream of my age group. I try to use my own home computer as much as possible for various functions, because even a pensioner doesn’t have enough time to queue for so-called service phones.

Maija-Kaarina Saloranta

87 years, Helsinki

