Reader’s Opinion | Why do so many festivals close their gates to minors?

A music festival one after another has raised the event’s age limit to 18 years. For some reason, event organizers like Tuska, Flow, Tammerfest, Porispere and many others think that music culture does not belong to under 18s. This kind of cultural view is a little hard for me to understand. Perhaps the purpose of the events is not to offer wonderful musical experiences, but to create the largest possible serving area with as little supervision as possible.

It would be easy to blame Finland’s liquor law, and some of the organizers do. However, the accusation is groundless, as the alcohol act does not prohibit the stay of minors in a liquor store. A minor can be allowed in an area where alcohol is served. It is the responsibility of the licensee and the venue to ensure that alcohol does not get into the hands of minors. This is just one of the many responsibilities event organizers have.

“ As a family, we would have liked to have shared experiences.

When things were still different, entire families could experience experiences together that will remain in memories for a long time. How wonderful it would have been to experience Nick Cave, who performed at the Flow festival last summer, together, but it was not possible because the youngest big consumer of music in our family was 15 years old. Likewise, the Tuska festival would have offered experiences that we as a family would have wanted to experience. It’s a bit funny that Tuska has a long and solid reputation as the most peaceful festival in Finland, but families are not welcome there either.

Maybe it matters whether you sell culture or create it. The G Livelab music clubs in Helsinki and Tampere are owned by the Musicians’ Union, and minors are also welcome at the concerts. Hopefully, the Musicians’ Union will extend this equal concept to music festivals as well, where all music lovers are warmly welcome.

