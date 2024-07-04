Friday, July 5, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader’s Opinion | Why do men want wars?

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Reader’s Opinion | Why do men want wars?
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

No ongoing war will be led by a woman.

What Is it really bothering men all over the world when the words and actions always get louder? None of the ongoing wars will be led by a woman, instead men – regardless of the continent – are brandishing weapons, killing and destroying lives. Now this Pekka Toverin (kok) exit and declaration of war!

It’s as if we Finns are being prepared step by step for war and wars. We are led daily to think about war and accept its necessity, its normality.

Where is Martti Ahtisaaren a legacy of peace? What does CMI do? Where has Finns’ diplomacy gone? Where do our female politicians hide when they don’t come forward to demand peace in the world?

Monika Zakowski

Söderkulla, Sipoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Readers #Opinion #men #wars

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Science questions for kids | Which is longer, summer or winter?

Science questions for kids | Which is longer, summer or winter?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

No Result
View All Result

Email us: [email protected]