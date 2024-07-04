Reader’s Opinion | Why do men want wars?

Reader’s opinion|No ongoing war will be led by a woman.

What Is it really bothering men all over the world when the words and actions always get louder? None of the ongoing wars will be led by a woman, instead men – regardless of the continent – are brandishing weapons, killing and destroying lives. Now this Pekka Toverin (kok) exit and declaration of war!

It’s as if we Finns are being prepared step by step for war and wars. We are led daily to think about war and accept its necessity, its normality.

Where is Martti Ahtisaaren a legacy of peace? What does CMI do? Where has Finns’ diplomacy gone? Where do our female politicians hide when they don’t come forward to demand peace in the world?

Monika Zakowski

Söderkulla, Sipoo

