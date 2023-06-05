Reader’s Opinion | Why are we young people still not taken seriously?

We are laughed at, we are threatened and we don’t bother to believe, even though Finland’s survival as a welfare state has been left on our shoulders.

Us young people are promised a future, but decisions are constantly made that contribute to the loss of nature and increase the anxiety of young people. We have grown up in the midst of crises, and even now the headlines are full of mental health problems and financial distress. Still, cuts to youth services are planned. Young people want change in society, but we are not taken seriously.

Some young people are trying to make a better future for all of us at the risk of their own interests. Studies have changed to activism, demonstrations and the tube trips that follow them. Mental health is taken care of yourself, so as not to take away places in the services from others who need them. Young people sit in front of the Parliament building, sing and shout. The response of older generations is to claim that young people are not interested.

We are laughed at, we are threatened and we don’t bother to believe, even though Finland’s survival as a welfare state has been left on our shoulders. Together, we have been to the parliament to share our expertise with the decision-makers, but we are not taken seriously or the meetings promised to us are cancelled. Does anyone care that we young people – the future of Finland – can make our voices heard?

My voice is hoarse as I try to get older generations to listen to me. I have to prove everything I say, because they say young people can’t know anything. All the world’s information has been in the palm of my hand since I was born, and today’s young people are the only generation that understands what it’s like to be young in Finland right now.

What will the Finland of the future look like if the malaise of young people is not addressed? Who will take care that the future is built to look genuinely young?

Young people’s faith in the future weakens when our experience is that we have no opportunities to influence it. Finnish society and decision-making structures need a body to take the side of young people. Children have a children’s representative and the elderly have a senior citizen’s representative. The Youth Affairs Commissioner would enable direct communication between young people in a vulnerable position and decision-makers and would ensure that status and rights are taken into account in legislation and decision-making.

Anyone who cares about their future should also care about the youth. We are the future. Give us a chance to make it our own.

Valentina Vihonen

student, Helsinki

