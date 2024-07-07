Reader’s Opinion | Why are we silent about the risks of right-of-occupancy residents?

Reader’s opinion|It would finally be time to openly discuss the risks that threaten the residents of Aso and the means of eliminating them.

Our country the government wants to dismantle the aso or right of residence system, which it apparently sees as a concentration of risk. With uncontrollable indebtedness, the aso companies have given grounds for dismantling the system. They have also proposed a change in the law that would enable aso houses and residents to be rented out.

The government and aso companies seem to be aiming in the same direction: selling the apartments paid for by the residents – worth a total of around five billion euros. This would benefit both. The state would be freed from guarantee risks and would get back the hundreds of millions of loans it granted in an accelerated manner. The owners of the companies, who have not invested more than a few tens of euros per apartment in the aso apartments, would receive astronomical profits from billions of income by selling the apartments to large investors, whose requirements the law change would seem to comply with.

The government justifies the lowering of the housing right by the higher average income of ASO residents than tenants. A recent survey by the Consumers’ Association showed that 45 percent of Aso residents have a household that is financially at a critical limit.

The majority of Aso residents have been selected on socio-economic grounds. Välimalli’s apartment has made it possible for them to live, study and be employed, as well as rise towards a middle-class income level. Right-of-occupancy houses in our country have been paid for with these revenues, not with tax funds.

In the advertisements, right-of-occupancy apartments are claimed to be risk-free, but aren’t the eviction pricing of the apartment, which must be paid several times, and the legal project aiming to terminate the right-of-occupancy rights, the worst of the risks?

In the 2019 analysis of the housing of people moving for work by the business delegation Eva, it was stated: “Pensioners and the unemployed would have more pressure than before to move elsewhere in search of more affordable housing.” Is this what we right-of-occupancy residents get as a thank you? It would finally be time to openly discuss the risks that threaten the residents of Aso and the means of eliminating them.

Eric Hallström

investigator

honorary chairman, Finnish right-of-residence residents Saso ry

