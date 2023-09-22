Reader’s Opinion | Why are students considered mere expenses?

The educated taxpayers of the future are the mainstay of the Finnish economy.

Government has decided in its budget rush to weaken the livelihood of students by cutting housing allowances and freezing the index increases of study allowances for several years. This for the state would bring A saving of 59 million euros. For students, on the other hand, the cuts can cost up to 76 euros per month for housing support and more than 30 euros for study support at the end of the freeze period in 2027. This results in a cut of more than 100 euros in the monthly budget of already low-income people.

At the same time, the government has decided to support regional air transport routes. Finland has a high-quality railway and road network. Air support that is ecologically unsustainable, expensive and aimed only at a very few is paradoxical. Why do tens of thousands of students have to tighten their belts so that only a few have the opportunity to fly financially artificial domestic flights?

The government has announced that austerity is necessary to balance the economy and secure the future. However, the discussion has forgotten that the educated taxpayers of the future are the mainstay of the Finnish economy.

It is also often forgotten in the public discussion that the study grant is not free money: each month of the grant must be earned through studies. If the studies do not progress, the support months will be charged back. Of all the groups that enjoy social support, students have the strictest conditions for their income, but the support is the smallest.

Economic policy is not just numbers in Excel sheets – it is value policy. In accordance with the budget presentation, schools will be well supported with additional money and starting places will be increased. At the same time, however, the trainees are made miserable. Why do future taxpayers have to be seen as just an item of expense?

In the midst of these conflicting messages, it is easy to understand the students who feel frustrated by the chronic lack of appreciation they suffer. For some of them, taking over the main building of the University of Helsinki was the last way to prove that students matter too. The takeover protest in the heart of Helsinki should not have been a surprise. Students in the provinces wouldn’t be able to afford to fly with their banners anyway.

Lauri Sääskilahti

Master of Science in Engineering, Helsinki

