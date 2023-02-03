Reader’s Opinion | Why are icebreakers sleeping in Helsinki?

In winter, the ice breakers’ work site is mainly far away in the Deep Sea.

in Helsinki when I visit, I have often stopped by to admire the maritime landscapes and sights of the capital. Perhaps the finest and most impressive view opens out from the Pohjoisranta near Halkolaitur towards the sea: a seascape tinted by old sailing ships, crowned by the majestic group of state icebreakers in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Katajanokka. Hardly in many places in the world can you see so many massive special vessels in such a central location at the same pier for everyone to admire.

Although the sightseeing and tourism value of the breakers is certainly undeniable in Helsinki’s maritime street scene, I have started to think about it from another angle as well. Why are burglars in Helsinki at all? What is the point of putting icebreakers in the capital of Finland, perhaps only because of their touristic value, forgetting that the icebreakers’ work site is mainly in the far north in the Far North in winter? Just moving the burglars from Helsinki to Kemi and Oulu and back costs a decent amount of euros indirectly from the state’s purse – they always end up out of our taxpayers’ hands. In addition to fuel costs, breakers emit quite a lot of air pollution when they travel back and forth between Helsinki and Pärämere.

The Swedes have been a little smarter than us Finns in this matter. It is said that years ago they moved their breakers from Stockholm to the north in the port of Lulea. When winter comes, their breakers are immediately ready for assistance tasks on the shore of the Red Sea, where winter shipping assistance activities are mainly carried out, without travel costs and pollution effects.

The actors responsible for the matter should quickly launch an initiative to move the icebreakers to a more reasonable port further north from Helsinki. Helsinki as the home port of icebreakers – if the only reason is to be a tourist attraction – seems completely absurd by the standards of the whole of Finland, and thus from the eyes of the taxpayer.

Shirpa Stenroos

Rauma

