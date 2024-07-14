Reader’s Opinion | Why are Chinese products cheap?

Reader’s opinion|EU import duties on Chinese products are well justified.

Often we emphasize China’s good economic competitiveness, but forget – knowingly or unknowingly – one of its essential factors. In China, workers have few rights to organize and defend their rights to fair wages or good working conditions.

It can be said that the Communist Party ruling China considers workers and their work input as their property, with which they can do whatever they want. This has led to the fact that social and pension security for employees is non-existent. The price of Chinese products therefore does not include those costs that are mandatory in the EU area.

EU import duties on Chinese products are therefore well justified. Buyers of Chinese products should also remember that the social dumping practiced by China is anything but ethical and fair.

Jari Haukka

trustee, senior university lecturer, Helsinki

