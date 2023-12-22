Reader's Opinion | Who would invite me as a Christmas guest?

Old friends I have known in Finland for decades leave me alone at Christmas.

I am outgoing and active single. I do hobbies and go to events, meet my friends for walks, coffee and dinners. I'm flirting and dating. My life is happy and meaningful for a large part of the year. The exception to this is holidays, especially Christmas. Christmas is a time for togetherness. Families and relatives gather to celebrate the biggest party of the year together. I am alone.

While living abroad, I was invited to my new friends' house for Christmas, to be part of their family celebration. I had known them for half a year. Old friends I have known in Finland for decades leave me alone at Christmas.

When you and your family or partner are thinking about the program for Christmas, would you be able to include someone who spends Christmas alone? Have you stopped to think if there is someone in your circle that you would happily surprise by inviting to a Christmas party? This would be a real Christmas present.

Sad and lonely at Christmas

