Reader’s Opinion | Who can afford to eat herring?

In Spain, grocery shopping can be done much cheaper.

What happening in this country? Prime Minister Harri Holkeri once told pensioners who complained about the high cost of food: “Eat herring.” Now the question is: Who here can afford to eat herring? A kilo of herring fillets costs 16 euros.

Our friend in Spain said that he can get by with grocery shopping on a hundred euros a month. I told you that my own purchases cost 300 euros. My friend said he would stay in Spain.

Riitta Rautiainen

pensioner, Helsinki

