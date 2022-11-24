Reader’s Opinion | Where does the increased violence among young people come from?

Young people need guided activities that keep them out of situations where there is a risk of slipping on the wrong tracks.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper has written (HS 11.11. and 23.11.) on youth violent crimes and gangs. Young people slip into the path of crime because there is a lack of support from society.

Although there has certainly always been and always will be crime among young people, one must ask why more is being written about it now. Is it really the case that violence has increased and what are its root causes?

In the HS story, Minister Krista Mikkonen (green) referred to cuts in education and the resulting reduction in support from schools. I personally believe that part of the reason can be found in the drop in the number of hobbyists caused by the corona years in the activity of hobby clubs.

In the 1990s, my former coach gathered a group of young people in a sports club, so that “the boys stay away from misdeeds”. I believe that many hobbies have such an effect on young people. Through a guided hobby – be it in sports, culture or scouting – the young person gets something meaningful to do with his time and keeps him out of situations where there would be a risk of slipping on the wrong tracks.

Kudos and thanks also to actors like the Urlus Foundation, which support, among other things, activities that focus on young people getting to do sports and thereby avoiding marginalization (HS 12.11.2020).

Paulina Vilppola

Helsinki

