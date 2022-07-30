Reader’s Opinion | Where could schoolchildren practice team sports just for their own pleasure?

I believe my son is not the only one who would like to play football as a light hobby without the pressures and demands of club sports

I have an elementary school age son who is not a keen exerciser. As parents, we would like to support our child in finding an exercise hobby, but the opportunities available locally are largely run by sports clubs.

As a result of prolonged encouragement, our son was ready to try football. The boy had chosen the sport himself and thought that football could be fun, because he likes to play it with his friends during the breaks.

I was in contact with the local football club and I heard that for this age group there are 2-3 times a week. I asked if it would be possible to participate in the exercises less often, for example once a week, until the hobby becomes established. The answer was no. The reason for this was that since my son was a beginner, it would be important for him to strengthen his skills by participating in all the exercises. On top of these trainings, there would be games, in which it would also be desirable to participate.

Son started the hobby, and it started promisingly, because there were many familiar friends in the team. As autumn progressed, enthusiasm began to wane. My son experienced many workouts a week while pregnant. He had no competitive mentality at all. In addition, it was difficult for him to understand why the training sessions should be carried out to the full and why the coaches shout instructions and demands from the side of the field. When we went to training after half a year crying, we parents decided that this would be enough. At the moment, the situation is that the child does not have any physical activity, because no substitute object of interest has been found.

I believe that my son is not the only one who would like to play football as a light hobby without the pressures and demands of club sports. There are various soccer clubs for under-school age students, where they practice skills while playing and moving without any other requirements. Why aren’t there clubs like this for school-aged people anymore? This may be the case in other sports, but at least in the capital region, team sports are extremely club-oriented. It’s a shame that too much pressure and demands take the joy of exercise away from children right away.

Not everyone wants to compete or reach the top in their sport. Where can these children play? Of course, you can kick the ball in your own yard, but then you lack a group of your own age to join and belong to.

A mother worried about her child’s movement

