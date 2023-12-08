Reader’s Opinion | Where are the limits of security of supply?

Cost-effectiveness must be aimed for in security of supply activities.

For maintenance security there is inevitably always inefficiency involved. In its name, companies are required to make choices that support society’s preparedness but do not necessarily maximize their own returns. It is also about maintaining a domestic production that would not be profitable under market conditions.

In terms of economics, security of supply measures add up to a loss of efficiency, which consists of a decrease in producers’ profits and consumers’ benefits. The real cost of security of supply is therefore not reflected in the balance sheet of the security of supply fund, but falls on the shoulders of companies and consumers through the market.

At the center of security of supply is the question of what is the amount of inefficiency that we are ready to accept in the name of it. “At any cost” thinking does not even fit security of supply, as its cost may ultimately be lost international competitiveness and wasted tax revenue.

In these times, the importance of preparedness is emphasized even more, and Finland can be proud of its tradition of security of supply.

The security of supply system probably works quite effectively, although there are few tools for assessing its effectiveness. However, increased preparedness may lead to waste, which does not improve crisis resilience.

You have to be able to allocate the additional investments for preparation correctly. One or the other interest organization is waving the maintenance security card with rather flimsy reasons. The coffin keepers should keep in mind what the security of supply activities aim for.

Even in the core sectors of security of supply, it is necessary to be able to critically examine where the limits of security of supply go. Not all domestic production supports security of supply, and supporting all domestic production cannot be justified in the name of security of supply.

In security of supply, we must strive for cost-effectiveness.

Emilia Gråsten

economist

Pellervo Economic Research

