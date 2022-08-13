Reader’s Opinion | When you are being mean on TV, it is immediately visible at school as well

During recess, a situation occurred where the young people were “roasting” i.e. barking at each other on purpose.

Celebrities spiteful, barking and making fun of each other to their heart’s content – appearance or skin color – and invalidating each other’s life’s work. And we laugh at it. What is it about? About a program shown on a commercial TV channel, reruns of which have been shown during the summer.

As soon as the program landed in Finland in the spring, a situation occurred during recess at school where the young people were “roasting” i.e. barking at each other on purpose. The model was taken from the media, and according to the idea of ​​the program, it was not considered questionable in any way. At school, of course, this kind of behavior is not allowed – it was talked about and stopped.

There is a short way from being mean and insulting – from bad behavior – to bullying. Many young people’s self-esteem is still fragile, and bad words hurt.

Education is an important part of school life. Adopting good manners, human values ​​and respect for other people are just as important goals as the subjects to be taught. If we treat each other matter-of-factly and respectfully, everyone will have a safe and good environment to study: you shouldn’t laugh at wrong answers, you shouldn’t insult or insult others, and you shouldn’t bring up every nasty thought that comes to mind. You can keep frogs in your mouth.

The media also has a responsibility to raise children and young people. As a teacher, I am concerned about what kind of model TV media offers to young people. Don’t you realize that the producers and performers of the programs also have a responsibility to be role models and models of behavior? A child or young person seeks models from the public. There should be nothing funny about knowingly insulting another person – rather, it’s disgusting. Such “entertainment programs” based on malice only feed disgusting, offensive behavior – both by children and adults. The self-esteem of young people should be strengthened, not diminished. They form the society of the future, where they will hopefully do well.

“ A child or young person seeks models from the public.

of the University of Eastern Finland lecturer Anne Karhu’s educational research has shown that supporting and positively reinforcing positive behavior is important for the well-being of young people. In addition to the school staff, parents, relatives, hobby clubs and youth workers from municipalities and parishes do educational work – just about every one of us.

The media should also take their own responsibility for education – and not pull the rug from under others’ feet, especially when at the same time there is news about the increase in nausea among young people. It must be understood that nastiness can lead to bullying – if repeated, it already is. A lot of work is done in schools to prevent and stop bullying. It would seem quite hypocritical if those who participate in such defamation programs, or who produce them, were clearly worried about, say, bullying at school. Then it’s time to look in the mirror.

Liisa Loiri

teacher, Kaarina

