Reader’s Opinion | When was the use of phones allowed in lessons?

Reader’s opinion|Is the problem in schools the phone itself or the fact that teachers are not obeyed?

My school Having been in the 1990s, I am confused by the discussion about banning the use of smartphones in lessons (among other things HS 6.7.).

Phones became commonplace in 1997 for secondary school students, and within a couple of years also for elementary school students. Their use was prohibited in class in the same way as reading a comic book or feeding a virtual pet. I vividly remember when a high school German teacher passed a text message in class, snapping my neighbor in the hallway to snap his message, accompanied by an angry comment.

How, when and why did using phones in class become a country’s custom in the first place? Did this happen gradually or suddenly? Is the problem the phone itself or the fact that the teachers are not obeyed?

Of course, it’s clear that it’s hard for a teacher to compete for attention when, instead of a math game and text messages, they have a phone full of apps designed to be addictive with the help of doctoral-level psychologists.

Vesa Linja-aho

master’s degree in engineering, Espoo

