Reader’s Opinion | When the local transport depot gives way to the construction of Ilmala, its new location should be considered carefully

Reader’s opinion|The depot should not be built in the bottom of Espoonlahti, which is an environment classified as significant for its natural and cultural values.

Helsingin Sanomat in the story (17.9.) described how Helsinki wants to build a new residential area in the Ilmala depot area. The reporter stated as if in passing that the zoning of the area will begin when the local traffic depot is realized on the border between Espoo and Kirkkonummi. No decision to build a depot has been made, and the current formulas of Espoo or Kirkkonummi do not make it possible. The investigation of various alternatives is ongoing in both municipalities.

Espoo and on the border of Kirkkonummi, the depot construction site planned for Espoonlahti is not a white area on the map. It is an environment classified as significant in terms of natural and cultural values ​​both in the Uusimaa provincial plan and in the general plans of Espoo and Kirkkonummi.

The village-like areas Kurttila, Lasilaakso, Luoma/Majvik and Sundsberg surrounding the sea bay connecting Espoo and Kirkkonummi are popular residential areas adapted to the old cultural landscape. According to the current and pending site plans, the area’s population will increase significantly in the next few years. The nature areas of the Espoonlahti seabed are part of the identity of these residential areas and are extremely important outdoor and recreation areas for the residents.

Espoonlahti pohjukka is an environment rich in habitat types and species. The beach area of ​​Espoonlahti, located in the immediate vicinity of the planned depot, has been classified as a valuable bird protection area, which is currently being restored with the support of the Ministry of the Environment.

In the summer, grazing animals participated in the restoration work. In the areas planned for the reservoir, there are two streams that have been restored for trout, Mankinjoki and Luomanpuro, whose restoration project supported by the ely center is just about to be completed.

“ The Mankin–Luoma depot would spoil the valuable ecosystem of Espoonlahti.

The buildability of the depot planned on the clayey field area of ​​the former seabed has its own story. Why plan a depot right on the border of the official flood zone and on deep clay, which, on top of all that, is sulphide clay that is difficult to control in terms of its environmental effects? Helsingin Sanomat wrote in 2016how destructive sulphide clay corrodes buildings and kills fish. The construction of the depot would also require massive filling of the area to cross the flood line.

Uncontrolled emissions from the construction of the Manki–Luoma depot area would endanger the entire valuable ecosystem of Espoonlahti seabed with its protected areas.

Helsinki wants a new hundred-hectare residential area in Pasila, but how do you assess the effects of this construction and the relocation of the depot on the habitat and biodiversity on the border between Espoo and Kirkkonummi? We hope that Helsingin Sanomat’s editors get to know things from a different perspective. How could the voice of residents and nature values ​​be heard in projects that extend beyond municipal borders?

Johanna Hakanen

Tuula Saari

Hannu Valtanen

Kirkkonummi

