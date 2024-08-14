Reader’s Opinion | When the government talks about incentives, it does not know what is good for the poor

Reader’s opinion|The government’s reforms, developments and structural changes are nothing but weakening for the unemployed, single parents and low-income pensioners.

Ministers, politicians, responsible officials and business leaders use language where things are not called by their real names. Renewed, developed, promoted, encouraged, lightened, enhanced, streamlined and so on. News Manager Vesa Laitinen ranted about the topic in Aamulehti recently (31/10/2023): “If we cut, we cut, if we weaken, we weaken and we don’t talk softly and irresponsibly about some development.”

The changes are quickly presented as reforms and development, clearly as a promise of something better. Laitinen pointedly stated: “But then when, for example, an unemployed person or a single parent faces all this development, promotion, encouragement and renewal, he notices that his money is gone and his life becomes miserable.” Organizations are being reformed with lofty expressions of consulting language – but as a result of the reforms, many have to seek challenges from outside the company.

The government’s reforms, developments and structural changes are nothing but weakening for the unemployed, single parents and low-income pensioners. Unemployment security reforms are called dismantling incentive traps, even though incentives are “sticking a bad ass” (Mika Maliranta). The government believes that it will drive 40,000 people to work with unemployment insurance cuts, but does not say where the necessary jobs will come from; after all, there were 293,000 unemployed jobseekers at the end of June, about 30,000 more than a year earlier!

Despite this, the government is still talking about a hundred thousand new jobs by the end of its term. The figure is a theoretical speculation based on the Ministry of Finance’s microsimulation models, which has nothing to do with everyday reality: no models can predict human behavior, and they do not prevent the effects of so-called intervening variables such as business cycles, diseases, wars, weather phenomena – and the whole figure itself is the so-called unintended secondary effects.

It is somewhat certain: a side effect of cane incentives is a reduction in the incomes of the unemployed and those on benefits. All the money of low-income earners goes to the last cent for everyday expenses, which is why the government’s “reforms” significantly reduce domestic consumer demand, which is the supporting force of our national economy when exports stagnate. Companies that sell products and services to households are of course immediately threatened by a decrease in sales. And the government will ensure the effects with a direct blow to consumer demand, with a 1.5 percentage point increase in the value added tax rate.

It is equally certain that the additional income from tax breaks aimed at the rich will not be directed to consumption but to increasing wealth – so the poor will become poorer and the rich will become richer.

