Reader’s Opinion | When promoting health, attention must be paid especially to young people

Congressman Antti Rinne (sd) highlighted the health differences related to socio-economic differences in Finland and how important it would be not only for equality but also for the national economy to be able to influence health differences effectively. Rinne proposed as a solution health checks for all Finns of legal age (HS 9.3.).

This is justified, because, for example, arterial diseases develop insidiously without symptoms, even if we have effective means for their prevention. At the same time, however, it must be remembered that the burden of disease caused by previous years of life and unfavorable lifestyles cannot be completely removed with the help of health checks carried out at a later age and treatments started based on them. For this reason, attention should be paid especially to young people.

Between 1989 and 2018, the University of Turku’s Cardiac Research Center conducted a very long-term Strip study (Coronary artery disease risk factors intervention project) that began in early childhood. Its key results were also published in Finnish last year (Niinikoski H. et al. Duodecim 2022). The study was able to demonstrate the usefulness of healthy lifestyles from the perspective of risk factors for coronary artery disease. In their concluding remarks, the researchers particularly emphasized that “the social security reform aims at savings in health care – with counseling started in childhood, these goals can be achieved and health differences between socioeconomic groups can be narrowed.”

The results of the Strip study have been widely taken into account in national and international recommendations. Now would be the time to enhance and support the role of children’s clinics, maternity clinics, kindergartens and schools in this matter, because the savings to be achieved – both human and financial – are very significant.

Jorma Viikari

I met Rönnemaa

emeritus professors, University of Turku

Olli Raitakari

professor, University of Turku, current director of Strip research

