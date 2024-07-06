Reader’s Opinion | When a serious illness strikes, a person is fragile

Reader’s opinion|For example, Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease for which there is no curative treatment. The professionals of the organizations support the sick and give advice and information.

The government kekkreihi treated social and health organizations unfairly. When a serious illness strikes, a person is fragile. In addition to the care given by the health care, the sick person needs everyday support. Hundreds of Finnish organizations offer this support.

Movement disorders cannot be prevented. For example, Parkinson’s disease is a neurological disease for which there is no curative treatment. Patient organizations produce information in an understandable format, coordinate peer support and organize courses that support adaptation. The professionals of the organizations support the sick and give advice and information.

Movement disorders in the union’s spring survey, more than a third said that their health services had deteriorated in the welfare area reform. Organizations repeatedly hear that sick people lack information about what kind of treatment and support they can expect from healthcare.

At the meeting of the Nordic Parkinson’s Council last year, it was sad to see how much more often people with the disease see a neurologist in other Nordic countries. The in-house medical system in use in Estonia also guarantees the continuity of treatment. According to neurologists, the finesse of their profession is the rapid impact of treatment decisions on patients. If only the sick would meet a neurologist!

“ A visible movement disorder can leave the sufferer at home.

Medicines and timing the food correctly is still a poorly known thing, and it is not optimally achieved in treatment facilities. In the patient organization, we also hear sad stories about how medicine dosing pumps are not maintained.

In a world where external things are emphasized, a visible movement disorder can leave the sufferer at home. Those working in service professions should treat people who look different with tact, and not call the police car. That’s what happened when the shop thought a person with Parkinson’s disease was driving drunk.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), neurological diseases are the biggest cause of illness and disability. More than 70,000 people in Finland suffer from movement disorders. Patient organizations are waiting for the world where healthcare professionals recognize the support of the organizations in dealing with the everyday challenges of the patient. The organizations complement the tasks of the public sector, and welfare regions should consider cooperating with them.

I heard at our association’s club party, about a doctor who got seriously ill. This was connected to the patient association, because he immediately felt that he needed strength from his peers. The chairman of our member association is sickeningly close. “Nowhere have I met such wonderful people as in these associations,” he said at a meeting of voluntary association members.

No one is promised an easy life, but offering hope through information and peer support can make being sick easier. Society’s funding for organizations enables everyday support for sick people.

Johanna Reiman

executive director

Movement Disorders Association

