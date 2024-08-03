Sunday, August 4, 2024
Reader's Opinion | What was the carbon footprint of Coldplay's concerts?

August 4, 2024
Reader’s Opinion | What was the carbon footprint of Coldplay’s concerts?
I would like information on viewer-specific carbon footprints.

On culture pages (HS 31.7.) was considered by Michael Lettenmeier with the climate effects of Coldplay’s tour. It seems that the band succeeds in promoting the environmental issue with their emissions reduction claims alone – by the way, I haven’t seen anything written about the climate effects of public events and tours during the summer. I wish the culture pages would have thought more carefully about the emissions of flying with an expert.

Like Lettenmeier, I would also like information on per-viewer carbon footprints calculated by artists other than climate-conscious artists.

Based on the picture of cycling at the Helsinki concert, someone can even wonder how much energy can be produced by pedaling a generator bicycle, and how it compares to the emissions of a stadium gig. Could it even run a YouTube video?

Aarni Tarvainen

master of philosophy, Kauniainen

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial board. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

