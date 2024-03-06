Thursday, March 7, 2024
Reader's Opinion | What in capitalism leads to destruction?

March 6, 2024
in World Europe
In terms of moving the discussion forward, it would be very important to define what exactly you are criticizing.

Riina Tanskanen according to capitalism leads to destruction (HS 3.3.). Unfortunately, the speech does not specify whether private property rights, the principle of limited liability (joint-stock company model), the market economy, or some feature that is often erroneously connected to capitalism, such as our debt-based monetary system or even economics itself, will lead to destruction.

Amos Ahola

Master of Science in Engineering, Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

See also  BDI President: “AfD is harmful for the future of our country”

