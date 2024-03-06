Reader's Opinion | What in capitalism leads to destruction?

In terms of moving the discussion forward, it would be very important to define what exactly you are criticizing.

Riina Tanskanen according to capitalism leads to destruction (HS 3.3.). Unfortunately, the speech does not specify whether private property rights, the principle of limited liability (joint-stock company model), the market economy, or some feature that is often erroneously connected to capitalism, such as our debt-based monetary system or even economics itself, will lead to destruction.

In terms of moving the discussion forward, it would be very important to define what exactly you are criticizing. Otherwise, you end up criticizing an abstract concept that means something different to each person.

Amos Ahola

Master of Science in Engineering, Helsinki

