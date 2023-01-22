Reader’s Opinion | What does half a kilo of vegetables a day mean?

The instruction is unclear if its contents are not opened in more detail.

In public often hears it mentioned that, according to the nutritional recommendation, you should eat at least half a kilo of vegetables per day. This same simple instruction is repeated as if from one mouth in different media by different experts. The instruction is unclear if its contents are not opened in more detail. What exactly does it mean to eat vegetables, roots, fruits and mushrooms according to the nutritional recommendations?

I understand that fresh juice or boiled potatoes do not count as vegetables in this context. But what about boiled carrots or steamed beans, baked root vegetables, canned beans, a smoothie or vegetable puree soup? When cooking food, at what point in the cooking process does the vegetable turn into a non-vegetable, which no longer falls under the half kilo recommendation?

So what exactly are we talking about when we talk about vegetables in nutritional recommendations?

Pekka Hannula

printmaker, Espoo

