Reader’s Opinion | What can the teacher do when the student’s text has been produced by artificial intelligence?

Schools should draw up the rules of the game regarding the use of artificial intelligence.

I predict already that the word of 2023 will be artificial intelligence. Chat GPT has come rushing into our lives, and its effects are already feared so much that a part of the technology sector demands that its development be suspended.

The fear is that even its developers do not fully understand the functions of artificial intelligence. Art competitions have already been won with artificial intelligence, and a debate has arisen about whether artificial intelligence will already replace creative work and whether it will help students cheat.

I’m working as a primary school teacher. Chat GPT can also be seen in our work. Some students’ written output improved significantly this spring. Based on the plagiarism tools, the students’ texts were not plagiarism but unique text. The teachers’ joy at the students’ progress was tarnished when we began to suspect that artificial intelligence had begun to replace the work done by the students.

“ Teachers have not been trained to recognize the products of artificial intelligence.

Colleagues started sharing tips on how to recognize text made by artificial intelligence. Clumsy translations and repeated phrases reveal the work of artificial intelligence to the trained eye. Doubts are also raised if the student uses language that he has not been able to use before or has developed considerably in a short time.

However, all of these are open to interpretation, and the teacher is not in a strong position if his AI judgment is challenged. Teachers have not yet been trained to recognize the outputs of artificial intelligence, and in this case, some students unhelpfully gain an advantage over others when a good grade comes from the output of artificial intelligence.

What what can be done about it? My own teaching has relied heavily on written projects done on the computer. Now I’m afraid to use such methods. Pen and paper are appealing again instead of continuous digitization development. I try to get help from voluntary courses outside of working hours, but it is certainly not possible for all teachers.

The technical development of artificial intelligence can hardly be stopped even by a political decision. On the contrary, artificial intelligence is getting better all the time and is even harder to recognize than it is today.

Schools should train their staff for the new era and make the rules of the game regarding the use of artificial intelligence. I predict that artificial intelligence will be an important part of teaching in the future, but at this stage of the wild west it is still a threat to the equality of education.

Tomi Nissinen

subject teacher, Kuopio

