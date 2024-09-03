Wednesday, September 4, 2024
Reader's Opinion | Weight gain can be caused by iron deficiency

September 4, 2024
I was surprised when my weight increased. I was always tired and had a headache.

In the opinion department wrote again about Finns’ physical activity and obesity (Pertti Mustajoki and Lidman’s fairy taleHS 28.8.).

I went to a total of five different doctors over the years, and none of them examined me properly. One health nurse even suspected depression. I was always tired and had a headache. My weight started to gain even though my diet remained healthy. Little by little, my exercise performance decreased as a result of constant exercise migraines and fatigue, which of course increased weight gain. Only the thyroid gland was examined three times, but no other examinations were performed during the whole period.

So I started gathering information myself. I began to suspect an iron deficiency. I suggested this to the last three doctors, but they did not agree to measure ferritin because the hemoglobin was so good.

I finally found a private doctor who understood my symptoms. The diagnosis was iron deficiency without anemia. Now two years later and 1,300 euros poorer, I am a person who sleeps well and enjoys exercise.

I don’t agree to take the blame for feeling bad or gaining weight on myself. Iron deficiency should be able to be diagnosed at the general practitioner level, and it should not be considered a fashionable disease.

I survived

Exceptionally, we publish the writing with a pseudonym.

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

