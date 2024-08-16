Reader’s Opinion | We want to secure decent working conditions for berry pickers

Reader’s opinion|The berry industry needs legislative changes and companies’ own responsibility work.

in Helsingin Sanomat was written (Editorial 14.8.) Finland has turned a blind eye to human trafficking in the berry industry. It is true that Finland has not been sufficiently successful in protecting vulnerable foreign pickers, as evidenced by suspicions of exploitation in the berry industry.

However, when serious police investigations into human trafficking came to the attention of the Ministry of Labor and Economy in 2022, the ministry reacted immediately. The Finnish authorities abandoned the negotiations with the Thai authorities regarding the number of pickers, while the monitoring of companies and counseling of the pickers was significantly increased.

Changes led to a decrease in the number of pickers in the 2023 harvest season. The pickers would have been included in the Seasonal Work Act and therefore within the scope of employment already for the 2023 harvest season, but due to the election break, there was no time to prepare the legislative amendments. That preparation is now underway again.

Changes have also been made for the current harvest season of 2024. In berry picking, we switched from tourist visas to the residence permit procedure for an employee of the Immigration Office, the purpose of which is to secure the pickers’ employment relationship and the corresponding earnings and rights, as well as safe working conditions. The pre-monitoring of working conditions and earnings has been comprehensive, and the cooperation of the authorities has also been increased in order to enhance the post-monitoring in the picking areas.

“ In the future, wild berry picking will be subject to the same rules as other similar fields.

Bridge currently, the Ministry of Labor and Economic Affairs is preparing changes to the law that will bring natural berry picking into the scope of the Seasonal Work Act for labor arriving from abroad starting next summer 2025. In the future, wild berry picking will be subject to the same rules as other similar fields, such as garden berry picking. However, working relationship, effective supervision and cooperation with the authorities do not prevent exploitation as such, but employers must guarantee the terms and conditions according to the contract also in practice.

At the same time, everyone’s right to pick and sell natural berries to the party of their choice makes it possible that not all pickers arrive from abroad through seasonal work. Especially if the purchase prices of berries rise, picking can be increasingly attractive even for people already in Finland.

Sonja Hämäläinen

director of immigration

Ministry of Labor and Economy

