Reader’s Opinion | We teachers also get a stick from the government

Reader’s opinion|What should temporary workers do differently to avoid being unemployed between contract periods?

30.6. 2:00 am

As part of to weaken the unemployment insurance, the government has imposed a deductible on the unemployment allowance. As a term, deductible means that the person concerned should be able to prevent the situation.

I work as a class teacher at a civic college. The employment contracts of me and countless colleagues are fixed-term. Temporarily employed is vacation time when unemployed. Unemployment is then not related to the employee’s motivation, competence or even the meaningfulness of the work. The unemployment of those working on fixed-term contracts is structural, not caused by the individual.

What does the government think temporary workers should do differently to avoid being unemployed between contract periods?

Calling the cut in the first week of unemployment insurance a co-responsibility period is an Orwellian new language that aims to cover up the true motive of the act. It would be more intellectually honest to call it a grace period. It is not a question of employment measures, but of austerity that unfairly blames the unemployed. Instead of punishing the unemployed, it would be more fruitful to focus on identifying and correcting the structural factors that cause unemployment.

Eero Tiittula

visual artist, art class teacher

Vantaa

