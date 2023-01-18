Reader’s Opinion | We sleep less and worse than ever

In addition to work and school life, leisure time has also become goal-oriented and hectic.

I read I am interested in the article by doctor Miila Halonsaare about the increased fatigue of school children (HS Opinion 14.1.). The conclusions were based on long-term follow-up of schoolchildren and students using the School Health Survey. The survey is also very familiar to me.

In the long term, daily energy and well-being arise from a balance between load and recovery. Undoubtedly, we can agree that today’s work, school and study life burdens people more cognitively. But people’s free time has also become goal-oriented and hectic. Technology is evolving. In the eyes of evolution, we have not developed at the same pace. There is a mismatch between load and recovery. If the situation continues for a long time, the person starts to get tired and exhausted.

Most of the recovery occurs while we sleep. Right now, we sleep less and worse than ever before. Schoolchildren and students are also constantly tired, and what is most worrying, already exhausted young hopes of the nation are moving into our working life. We live in a time of change, but I hope also a time of new learning. Whenever there is a challenge, there is also a solution.

Together with the Board of Education, I have launched the sleep training project. Its goal is to increase schoolchildren’s and students’ awareness of good sleep. But above all, it offers practical tools towards better coping and life.

The challenge of good sleep and recovery is a societal one, but each of us can influence it by sharing the message. In your own family, among friends, in schools at work and study places. A good sleep should be a shared value of us Finns. Sleep enables wonderful things in life.

Henri Tuomilehto

docent, specialist, special qualification in sleep medicine

