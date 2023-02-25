Reader’s Opinion | We seniors should not be called old people

In addition to the media, parliament and officials responsible for care services are also guilty of offensive name-calling.

Are Active senior users of the Espoontor service center’s versatile program offering. The program includes, for example, a gym, billiards, chess, karaoke, an art club, a sewing machine familiarization club and quizzes. The most important thing for many are the two-hour free-form coffee gatherings organized twice a week, which effectively remove loneliness.

The activity is driven by dedicated staff and enthusiastic volunteers.

There are about thirty of us active in the service center, the age range is 65–85 years. And although age inevitably brings its own challenges, it does not prevent hobbies and curiosity about world events.

That’s why it’s annoying that we are automatically labeled as elderly, even though we feel like, for example, seniors or elderly people. In addition to the media, the parliament and officials responsible for care services are also guilty of this name-calling.

Then we have encountered the following problem – age discrimination. As the elections approach, party support measurements are done regularly. But one has to wonder that they only interview people aged 18–79. If anything, this is age discrimination. The same issue was tackled by Seppo Koskinen in his meritorious opinion piece “Jif you are 80 years old, I don’t care about your opinion“. (HS 17.2.). As Koskinen mentioned, there are approximately 330,000 people over 80 in Finland (Espoo has 40,000 over 65), a significant part of whom are active citizens and voters.

Raising this issue is important from the point of view of the equality of elderly persons. Therefore, the equality commissioner will pay attention to the age limits of opinion polls.

The name-calling and age discrimination that we brought up has hurt us seniors dealing in the service center to such an extent that we want to express our displeasure.

Reijo Koponen

Kati Tienhaara

Eliisa Halfway

Espoo

