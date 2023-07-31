Reader’s Opinion | We need work-based immigration

The need and desire to work is a human need independent of citizenship, which unites us people all over the world.

I am worked for a long time in the employment of highly educated immigrants. Through this, I have met and interviewed thousands of highly educated immigrants living in Finland, from dozens of different countries.

They have moved to Finland for different reasons. Some have moved to Finland for work, some for their spouses. Some have originally come here to study, and some have arrived as refugees.

According to my experience, all the immigrants I have met have at least one thing in common from the perspective of the labor market: the desire to work, support themselves and their families through their own work, and thereby integrate more deeply into Finnish society. The need and desire to work is an internal human need independent of citizenship, which unites us people all over the world. All kinds of immigration are work-related on many levels, because almost every immigrant who moved to Finland either ends up or at least would like to end up being used by the labor market.

In recent weeks, I have received many contacts from immigrants I know and also from those I have only met briefly. They are all highly educated, several are already Finnish citizens, often studied here and work in Finland.

The immigrants who contacted me are all sad and even shocked by the sharp turn in Finland’s immigration policy. They want to understand how the situation affects their lives and job opportunities in the future. Some are even considering moving out of Finland, for example to Holland or Canada.

My message to all of them has been one and the same: Don’t give up – Finland will still come to its senses. We are one of the world’s leading civilized nations and we need you now and in the future.

Johanna Korpia

Helsinki

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.