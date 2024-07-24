Reader’s opinion|The better society strives to provide high-quality care for its elderly, the more society saves on the costs of round-the-clock care.

Their the number of elderly people who can no longer manage in their own homes will increase by tens of thousands in the next few years. The savings measures planned by the welfare regions for elderly care do not match with this fact.

It’s exactly right that the elderly are encouraged to live at home as long as possible with the help of home care. But elderly people who live at home under home care should be offered better recreational opportunities. There should be more opportunities to be together with other elderly people, because many people living alone at home feel very lonely. The feeling of loneliness without Motivating things to do, on the other hand, can cause, for example, a risk of the progression of dementia.

For those elderly people who still live at home under home care, for example bingo evenings, day dances, singing evenings and the like could be organised. It would be possible to go to these events by public transport. The more cheerful the elderly in home care stay, the longer they can live at home and the more society’s funds are saved.

Welfare areas should also arrange apartments for those elderly people who can no longer manage in their own homes with the help of home care. There are already some of these opportunities for communal living in different municipalities, but the need for them is very great. When an elderly person is kept in home care for too long, he or she falls directly into round-the-clock care. That is why the elderly must be referred to community housing in time.

Such community apartments would be barrier-free and safe forms of living, where everyone has their own apartment and the opportunity to have shared meals, outdoor activities, and possibly guided use of the gym if they wish. Decisions about the organization of such types of housing in the welfare areas must now be made in a hurry.

There are far more elderly people who already need these types of housing than there are apartments available. There will be a lot more elderly people who need this kind of housing in the near future. The longer the elderly are able to live in communal apartments, the more society saves on the costs of round-the-clock care for the elderly.

Society saves billions every year thanks to family care. Caregivers provide round-the-clock nursing work without training and for a small fee. Society must take better care of caregivers, before they themselves end up in need of care. Longer periods of time off must be given and caregivers must be assisted by, for example, home care professionals if necessary. When a family caregiver is no longer able to take care of their loved ones, they would have the right to receive round-the-clock care immediately without waiting in line.

The better society strives to take care of its elderly so that they feel cared for, safe and their quality of life is improved thanks to family care, home care and community living as well as rational and cost-effective decisions, the more society saves on the costs of round-the-clock care.

In order for savings to occur, you must first invest. After all, at the end of our lives, all of us will need some kind of care, including the decision-makers themselves.

Pertti Leppänen

Lieto

