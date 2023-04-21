Reader’s Opinion | We need PhDs oriented towards working life

Doctoral education at a university of applied sciences can work, for example, in such a way that the trainee does his dissertation directly to the company alongside the work.

in Finland there is a fairly strong consensus that we need more highly educated experts to succeed in international competition. However, this discussion is strongly focused on the fact that a certain percentage of the age group would like a university degree. We should look not only at basic degrees but also beyond: at research and doctoral trainees, the development of their education and the needs of future working life.

We also need doctoral degrees for universities of applied sciences. Universities of applied sciences are already conducting significant applied and solution-oriented research in close cooperation with companies. This, combined with doctoral degrees, creates excellent opportunities to strongly advance both applied research and Finnish companies. In the accelerating competition, it is worth investing in know-how and company research.

“ In the accelerating competition, it is worth investing in know-how and company research.

Doctoral education at a university of applied sciences can work, for example, in such a way that the trainee does his dissertation directly to the company alongside the work. In this way, the perspective is practical and strongly connected to working life, and the knowledge of applied research in companies increases.

In practice, universities of applied sciences already have PhD students. For example, at Häme University of Applied Sciences, the fact that we belong to the international RUN European University enables us to write a dissertation at other universities in the alliance.

Finnish higher education institutions must succeed in international competition. In several other European countries, such as Portugal, Germany and Ireland, doctoral education at universities of applied sciences is already possible. In addition to doctoral degrees, we should also bring other degrees and titles of higher education institutions in line with European practice.

In the rest of Europe, universities of applied sciences graduate with master’s degrees, but here we talk strictly about higher polytechnic degrees. In other universities, professors work, here we have research teachers.

This development does not exclude the fact that universities and universities of applied sciences still have their own tasks and profiles. The dual model is justified and necessary, but so is the ambitious development of higher education and Finland’s competitiveness.

Pertti Puusaari

principal

Heidi Ahokallio-Leppälä

vice principal

Häme University of Applied Sciences

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.