Thursday, December 28, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Reader's Opinion | We could donate a month's pension to the defense of the motherland

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Reader's Opinion | We could donate a month's pension to the defense of the motherland

Let's take care of our motherland.

Mightily In the election exam of the presidential candidates (21.12.), a lot of attention was focused on strengthening the Defense Forces. At the heart of the problem were financial resources. According to the government program, it is not possible to allocate resources to the increasing needs of the Defense Forces.

We, the large age groups of the 1940s, have been able to live in a safe Finland thanks to the self-sacrificing efforts of our parents. They built us a welfare state and a safe homeland.

According to a report by the Bank of Finland, in June 2023 Finns had more than 113 billion euros in Finnish bank accounts. 104 billion of them were in interest-free current accounts.

During the Winter and Continuation War, our parents gladly handed over their rings and other valuables to the state coffers to support armaments.

Extorting taxes is a difficult thing for politicians. Could there be another way? I believe that among us who enjoy a good pension, there would be a large number of those who could donate, for example, a month's pension to finance the defense of our motherland. The most important thing for us is that the next generation gets to live in a time of peace and take care of their homeland, just as we have been able to enjoy the well-being of our country.

See also  Reader opinion The mother does not allow her children to be vaccinated or tested

Markku Hiekkala

deputy judge, retired, first lieutenant of the reserve

Porvoo

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

#Reader39s #Opinion #donate #month39s #pension #defense #motherland

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Ubatuba has its first summer with fees charged for visitors; find out how to pay

Ubatuba has its first summer with fees charged for visitors; find out how to pay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result