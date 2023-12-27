Reader's Opinion | We could donate a month's pension to the defense of the motherland

Let's take care of our motherland.

Mightily In the election exam of the presidential candidates (21.12.), a lot of attention was focused on strengthening the Defense Forces. At the heart of the problem were financial resources. According to the government program, it is not possible to allocate resources to the increasing needs of the Defense Forces.

We, the large age groups of the 1940s, have been able to live in a safe Finland thanks to the self-sacrificing efforts of our parents. They built us a welfare state and a safe homeland.

According to a report by the Bank of Finland, in June 2023 Finns had more than 113 billion euros in Finnish bank accounts. 104 billion of them were in interest-free current accounts.

During the Winter and Continuation War, our parents gladly handed over their rings and other valuables to the state coffers to support armaments.

Extorting taxes is a difficult thing for politicians. Could there be another way? I believe that among us who enjoy a good pension, there would be a large number of those who could donate, for example, a month's pension to finance the defense of our motherland. The most important thing for us is that the next generation gets to live in a time of peace and take care of their homeland, just as we have been able to enjoy the well-being of our country.

Markku Hiekkala

deputy judge, retired, first lieutenant of the reserve

Porvoo

