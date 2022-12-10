Reader’s Opinion | We avoid buying crap

The green awakening bites the shops in the center.

in Helsinki let’s update the fading attraction of shops on Aleksanterinkatu and the entire core center. It is feared that the planned car traffic restrictions will make the situation even worse.

What causes the loss of customers in stores? The growth of online shopping, difficulties for motorists to move around the city center and the attractiveness of new shopping centers have been cited as reasons.

Climate change and species extinction, which threaten our entire civilization, can only be stopped if we manage to reduce consumption, including buying all kinds of junk. Vigilant consumers are considering their purchases more and more. Instead of buying, consumption is based on sharing, renting and recycling.

Reduced customer flows in the core center are affected by the general consumption and growth criticality stemming from green values, which increases and affects our consumption habits, also on Aleksanterinkatu.

Pekka Poutanen

Kirkkonummi

