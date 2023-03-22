Reader’s Opinion | We are the happiest nation, but why doesn’t it feel like it?

A national characteristic of Finns is critical self-observation and staring at one’s own navel.

Finland is the happiest country according to The World Happiness report (2023). This was already the sixth time in a row. Why do we still feel like we are not particularly happy? Many may think that the research cannot possibly be true.

Although the outside world sees us as happy and successful, we don't really know how to receive this positive feedback. On the surface, things are excellent in Finland: there is a high standard of living, a good healthcare and education system, and little corruption.

But do we lack content in our lives, or rather do we have too little meaning in our everyday lives? Happiness is just a momentary burst of good feeling, but by focusing on meaning, we can experience a true sense of contentment.

Finding meaning in life can be difficult for us. Our society is very performance-oriented, and an individual’s value is often measured by his achievements. This can lead to a person drowning in their work and forgetting to find meaning in other things in life.

The feeling of significance arises when we have the opportunity to do things that are important to us and we feel that we are part of a larger whole. The experience of meaning is often also created through community. When a person has a community to which he belongs and where he feels that he is an important part, the experience of life is more meaningful. Even for Mahatma Gandhi, a meaningful life meant doing something good that would help other people live better.

Kindness and helping others are therefore an easy way to increase your own happiness and the experience of meaning. Let’s leave social media for less and face the person genuinely. Could this be one way for us to start believing ourselves to be the happiest nation in the world, measured by all standards?

Jukka Ryhänen

Iisalmi

