Reader’s Opinion | We are hiring Ukrainian women for nursing work

In the media there is constant discussion about the bad mess of home care for the elderly and the lack of workers. It is true that many of us elderly pensioners are constantly thinking about how to live in their own home as long as possible. Sami Haapakoski (HS Opinion 28.12.) proposed increasing the training of care assistants and hiring them for elderly work as one solution. The idea is profitable, but the implementation takes years.

In Finland, we have thousands of Ukrainian women who are looking for work to start an independent life. Many have already learned the basics of the Finnish language and have many skills that are needed in home care for the elderly. Couldn’t they be hired to do elderly work at home? The elderly themselves and their close relatives could hire an employee who would live independently in their own home. After all, the care assistants don’t live with the clients either, and affordable rental apartments are available in the municipalities. The household deduction makes it possible to pay a decent salary, and many elderly people want to pay for the services they use themselves.

Hiring Ukrainian women would be in everyone’s interest. They would learn more Finnish in practical work and feel like valued members of society. We Finnish elderly people would get a breath of new culture in addition to safe care.

Kaija Viitala

pensioner, Hämeenkyrö

