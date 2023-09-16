Reader’s Opinion | We also need to unite in the economy

Only a functioning internal market makes Europe strong.

Mauri Pekkarinen brought up (HS 6.9.) change in the use of state subsidies. We share the same concern: it seems that we are globally moving from skills development to business subsidies as geo- and trade political crises and competition tightens. The lax state support policy must be opposed, but at the same time we must be prepared for the fact that the direction will not change in the near future. Finland must prepare to cope in the new reality.

State subsidies continue to grow in the EU as well, and the rules of the internal market are being forgotten. Finland’s resources are not enough to compete for state aid, and even the large member states of the EU are at most medium-sized on a global scale. The global security situation requires the transfer of production critical to security of supply to Europe. We need common European structures that form strong European value chains and business groups that are able to respond to global challenges and competition together.

We cannot compete with money or alone change the global trend towards increasing government subsidies. So we have to compete with our know-how and ally with those who make investments in Europe.

Building cooperation must now be intensified at all levels: in administration in relation to European decision-making, in companies and research organizations by participating more strongly in European and global joint projects. Only a functioning internal market makes Europe strong.

Elina Holmberg

head of the unit

Reijo Munther

expert, Business Finland

