Reader's Opinion | War orphans need rehabilitation services

Finnish war orphans were born between 1939 and 1945. They are already of an age where they should be helped with rehabilitation.

Almost attempts have been made to remember and help all those who suffered in Finland's wars, except the children of fallen soldiers, war orphans. Their fathers gave a blood sacrifice, their own life, for the fatherland. The worst fate was and still is for those war orphans whose mother also died.

At least Helsinki sent orphans to the country by the child protection agency. Farmhouses took in war orphans as labor on farms. In addition, the state paid food money of 40 marks (in 1954). War orphans were allowed to study until the age of 24. There was no adult education, and in reality only a few war orphans were able to study.

Farmhouses gave value only to the hard work that was done in the barn and in the field. Sitting with books was laziness. The nearest secondary school could be ten kilometers away, and the vocational school leading to upper secondary school was 40 kilometers away. Strangers in the house had no knowledge of the benefits of a war orphan and no interest in educating a war orphan.

The war orphans themselves were minors. At that time, the age of majority was 21, and war orphans did not know about their benefits. After the war, not all houses had electric lights, let alone a telephone.

Finnish war orphans were born between 1939 and 1945. They are already of an age where they should be helped with rehabilitation.

Maria-Lisa Rodhin

Helsinki

The reader's opinions are speeches written by HS readers, selected and edited by the HS editorial staff. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.