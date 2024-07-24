Reader’s Opinion | War fuels the politics of fear

Reader’s opinion|War consumes the resources that enable humanity to exist.

War ties up a huge amount of investment and operating funds. They are away from people’s well-being but also from the implementation of the green transition, which is vital for the entire planet.

Among the world’s major investors, China is an exception. Without tying its economy directly to Russia’s war, it continues to invest in the green transition. By acting like this, it will be a strong force in the modernization of Russia’s economy and infrastructure. The United States, which both produces war material and implements the green transition, will of course also be involved.

The war, which is largely conducted with traditional means and does not spare human resources, affects both materially and immaterially. Financial and human resources are needed to maintain and develop military equipment. These are therefore also out of the resources for the development and running of societies’ everyday life, not to mention the implementation of the green transition related to humanity as a whole. On the other hand, war in itself creates uncertainty among investors who do not have a direct commission or dependency relationship with states.

The ongoing war gives an additional boost to politics built on prejudices, easy superficial solutions and fear of change. Unfortunately, this anti-change, procrastination policy will soon lead to a heavy reliance on those that are already working.

Peace is of course the primary goal. It is also necessary to be equipped in time for peacetime on a viable earth in as safe conditions as possible.

Osmo Nieminen

Helsinki

