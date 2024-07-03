Reader’s Opinion | Vuosaari’s weekend raves must be put to an end

Reader’s opinion|There must be a responsible organizer for all public events.

Tanja Kuikka rightly stated that noise does not belong in nature (HS Opinion 1.7.). The so-called raves, which this summer seem to have found Vuosaari’s Kallvik, Mustavuuori and Uutela, among other places, cause much more trouble than the noise that continues throughout the night, which is not restrained by any decibel limits.

For all public events, there must be a responsible organizer who reserves a proper place for the event, takes care of the necessary permits, obtains orderlies and takes care of the sanitary facilities and the after-cleaning. None of these requirements are fulfilled when raves are organized. We don’t even know who the responsible organizer is, because the invitations to the gathering of partygoers are “anonymous”. The word circulates in a closed internet connection.

Sometimes in the morning after the raps are over, the aftertaste is horrible. We Vuosaari residents hope very much that even wildfires will be avoided. The danger of a wildfire is obvious when plowing is carried out recklessly. Doesn’t the “world’s most functional city” have any means to stop this disturbing trend in many ways?

Maija-Kaarina Saloranta

Helsinki

