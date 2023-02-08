Reader’s Opinion | VR invests in long-distance train traffic in many ways

We repair all equipment faults as quickly as possible.

Come on Almila brought up good points about long-distance train traffic in his opinion piece (HS 28.1.). We are grateful for Almila’s pertinent comments and share her concerns.

Although our operations do not always meet our goals, we have succeeded in improving the customer experience on many different levels. One good example of this is the renewal of our digital services. Most of our customers (more than 90 percent) buy their tickets as self-service from digital channels. The majority (more than 50 percent) buy tickets from vr.fi and a large part (more than 40 percent) from the VR Matkalla application. Tickets can be bought at 450 R kiosks around the country. In addition, VR has its own service points in Helsinki and Tampere.

with VR there are approximately 250 long-distance train departures daily. Unfortunately, there are also exceptions, such as individual lack of resources. It is unfortunate that the restaurant car has been closed on the Almila train. Unfortunately, this happens from time to time due to, for example, sudden cases of illness. A substitute cannot always be found despite our best efforts.

During the coronavirus years, we have invested significantly in cleaning the trains and have also received praise from customers for our good development. Among other things, we have increased cleaning during the trip. In one week, we wash and repair a total of 2,000 train benches. However, there is still work to be done, and our goal is to improve the level of cleaning even further.

We repair all equipment faults, such as broken benches and dark screens, as quickly as possible. Defects that do not affect passenger safety will be repaired the next time the train arrives at the depot. The carriages are regularly inspected, where, for example, the functionality of the seats is verified. Sometimes the seats can get damaged between inspections. Faults can always be reported to the conductor.

“ Track repair debt plays a key role in terms of punctuality.

Finland about 90 percent of the track network is single-track, which is why trains have to meet each other at certain meeting points. Even a single late train delays other traffic, and it takes time to recover from a disruption.

Track repair debt plays a key role in terms of punctuality. Delays in long-distance traffic caused by track faults have increased in recent years due to the poor condition of the rail network. In addition, we have to operate on many sections of track with reduced speed limits, which slows down the travel time. This requires a quick improvement and government funding, so that the repair debt does not accumulate even larger for the coming years.

Eastern The night trains running through Finland were stopped as unprofitable in the fall of 2006. There have been several investigations into restarting the service as a purchase service, but so far no funding has been found to start the service. As a profit-seeking limited company, it is not possible for VR to operate without sufficient box office revenue or external funding. We are willing to start traffic, if funding is available.

Almila was also concerned about the maintenance of train station tunnels and escalators. Their maintenance is the responsibility of the Norwegian Railway Agency, with whom VR regularly reviews customer feedback, among other things.

