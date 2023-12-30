Reader's Opinion | Vitality for sparsely populated areas with tax breaks for companies

Attracting companies to sparsely populated areas strengthens the local economy and improves the quality of life of the residents.

Finland geographical extent and regional imbalance are significant challenges for national welfare and economy. Small municipalities suffer from population loss, which leads to underutilization of infrastructure and financial difficulties. As a solution, I propose a tax exemption for companies if they move their operations to sparsely populated regions. This measure could revitalize these areas and create new opportunities.

Attracting companies to sparsely populated areas not only brings jobs, but also strengthens the local economy and improves the quality of life for residents. The OECD report from 2020 revealed that one of the causes of unemployment in Finland is the abandonment of the job search, especially in sparsely populated regions. By offering jobs in these areas, we can encourage the unemployed to continue looking for work and reduce long-term unemployment.

In addition, it is important to note that regional vitality is in the interest of all of Finland. When one area develops, it brings benefits to the whole country. Tax breaks can act as an incentive for companies to expand their operations and at the same time support the sustainable development of regions.

However, it must be remembered that tax breaks must be part of a broader strategy. We also need other support measures, such as investments in infrastructure and education, so that the development of the regions is sustainable and long-term.

Revitalizing sparsely populated areas with the help of corporate tax breaks is a strategy that can bring significant benefits to the whole of Finland. It is a step towards a more balanced and vibrant future.

Mika Periaho

director of development

trade union Jyty

