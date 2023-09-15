Reader’s Opinion | Violence against children must be better identifiable

Intimate relationship violence as a phenomenon has characteristics that make identifying and helping children who experience it problematic.

Tuuli Kotisaari opened (HS Opinion 29.8.) aptly the demanding nature of child protection work. According to Kotisaari, based on research into child welfare social work, we know the strengths and weaknesses of social workers regarding information formation and decision-making. There is also research information on the formation of social work information, especially on violence issues, and we know what kind of methods support the identification of violence against children.

Kotisaari wrote that better recognition of violence requires training. The online schools of the Institute of Health and Welfare are open to everyone with the themes of intimate partner violence. You can start with these. It is also important to take into account the special nature of protection work when it comes to issues of violence and organize training that takes these needs into account.

Intimate relationship violence as a phenomenon has characteristics that make identifying violence and helping children who experience it problematic. Violence is hidden. Doing and experiencing it may be shamed, and both the perpetrator and the experiencer may have many kinds of fears associated with being exposed. In addition to training for identification and speaking up, child protection also needs methodical support, for example a risk assessment tool, to assess safety.

In addition to increased joint discussion in the work community, in situations where violence is being worked on, it is important for child protection professionals to routinely consider and consult children’s situations also multidisciplinary, i.e. with the police and healthcare professionals, for example. The spatula-sieve model is one good method to support multidisciplinary work and the exchange of information between authorities.

Recognizing violence is key to starting services and help. Equally important is how the child’s and young person’s need for protection will be assessed in the future and how the child’s safety will be ensured. There is a lot of work with parents who use violence in the organization sector, and the availability of such violence-specific support varies in different regions. In order for all children and families to get the help they need, in addition to courageously speaking up, coordinated service packages, multidisciplinary cooperation and work tools based on the best available information are needed to support protection work.

Blue Stolt

leading expert

Miia Ståhlberg

specialist

Department of Health and Welfare, Barnahus project

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.