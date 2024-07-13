Reader’s Opinion | VAR ruined a great game

Reader’s opinion|The video referee VAR plays too big a role in football matches and takes the emotion out of the game.

English striker Harry Kane shoots the ball over the goal from inside the penalty area in the semi-finals of the European Championships. After hitting the ball, Kane’s foot continues its movement in the air and hits a shot to cover the reaching Holland Denzel Dumfries on. The video referee VAR shows its prowess, and the ball is taken to the spot. Kane equalizes the game from the penalty kick and at the same time England’s way to the European Championship final. Hardly any referee would have awarded a penalty kick based on his own observations.

VAR has been introduced to football in time to get a fair solution, for example, in controversial offside interpretations. Now the system plays too big a role.

In the quarter-final match between Germany and Denmark, Denmark by Joachim Andersen the goal he scored was rejected as a highly questionable offside, even after the VAR review. Later in the same match, the ball would touch Andersen’s hand without changing direction in the Danish penalty area. Due to the VAR review, Germany received a penalty kick, which resulted in the winning goal of the match. I wouldn’t be surprised if Andersen literally ripped his pants after the match.

In the quarter-final between Spain and Germany, the ball was stopped in the Spanish penalty area by a defender by Marc Cucurella to the hand, which was clearly detached from the body. No penalty was awarded to Germany.

Sports reporter Jan Vilén questioned in his comment (HS 9.7.) these judgments and also asked if it is correct that offsides are checked to the nearest millimeter. The answer is unequivocal: it is not. You don’t even dare to celebrate a goal spontaneously as soon as it’s scored, when you have to wait for the VAR review. Junior coach Rauli Saalfeld comment on the change appropriately (HS 10.7.): “VAR takes away emotions. It kills the salt of football, i.e. its entire emotionality.”

Having passionately followed football – both domestic and international – for 59 years and having played the junior years “relatively honestly” myself, I agree exactly. A great game has been ruined.

Matti Hannula

sports journalist, retired

Helsinki

