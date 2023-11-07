Reader’s Opinion | Vacation trips for schoolchildren must be made during vacations

If school children’s vacation requests were viewed negatively, they would not be requested at all.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (November 4), how a family that booked a trip abroad got a negative decision from the school in Espoo. In my opinion, trips should be made during normal vacation time. This applies especially to flights to foreign countries. Such private holidays are against equality. Not everyone can afford them or have other opportunities. If school children’s vacation requests were viewed negatively, they would not be requested at all. I understand the well-reasoned one-day leave for domestic trips.

Hannu Eklund

Kotka

