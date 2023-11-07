Tuesday, November 7, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Vacation trips for schoolchildren must be made during vacations

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 6, 2023
in World Europe
If school children’s vacation requests were viewed negatively, they would not be requested at all.

Helsingin sanomat newspaper wrote (November 4), how a family that booked a trip abroad got a negative decision from the school in Espoo. In my opinion, trips should be made during normal vacation time. This applies especially to flights to foreign countries. Such private holidays are against equality. Not everyone can afford them or have other opportunities. If school children’s vacation requests were viewed negatively, they would not be requested at all. I understand the well-reasoned one-day leave for domestic trips.

Hannu Eklund

Kotka

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which have been selected and edited by the HS editorial team. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of the pieces at www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

