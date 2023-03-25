Saturday, March 25, 2023
Reader’s Opinion | Urho Kekkonen National Park should be given a new name

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in World Europe
0
Opinion|Reader’s opinion

Nature areas should be named according to locality.

in Eastern Lapland Urho Kekkonen National Park should be renamed. There must be a discussion about the name of the national park, because recently there has also been talk of renaming the Lenin Park in Helsinki after Russia started the war of aggression against Ukraine more than a year ago. They would also like to renew the names of the capital’s streets so that more prominent women are taken into account in the names.

One option would be to return the national park to its original name, Koilliskaira National Park. Thus, this national park would have a name referring to the locality, like other national parks in Finland. In general, there should be no more natural places named after a politician. Nature areas should preferably be named according to locality.

The UKK hiking trail should also be renamed. The route’s new name could be a symbolic gesture for the appreciation of northern nature and Finnish cultural heritage. Renaming the trail could also be seen as an opportunity to develop a hiking trail as a tip for sustainable local and nature tourism.

Hilla Lähdesmäki

Sipoo

The reader’s opinions are speeches written by HS readers, which are selected and delivered by the HS editors. You can leave an opinion piece or familiarize yourself with the principles of writing at the address www.hs.fi/kiryotamielipidekeisuis/.

