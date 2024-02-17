Reader's Opinion | Urban culture flourishes in the Lapinlahti hospital area

Helsinki and its residents need activities that respect and develop the existing building stock and the communities closely attached to it.

Lapland according to HS, repairing the hospital area cannot be done without tens of millions of euros (9.2.). Probably much smaller money would be enough to repair the damage and at the same time support the development of the area.

As an occasional visitor, it seems that people, buildings and nature are flourishing in the Lapinlahti region, despite the fact that the city's support is minimal. In the management of the city, the value of this national treasure is measured exclusively in money. However, it is a matter of a historical landmark and a whole that has developed organically and appropriately to the spirit of the place, which is now being piloted towards a sustainable future with the help of a municipal initiative.

The situation as a result, one can only wonder that the development of the area outside the logic of the real estate business does not fit into Helsinki's urban policy. In order to develop Helsinki's vitality, efforts and imagination are also needed from the city's management. As the world changes, Helsinki and its residents need activities that respect and develop the existing building stock and the communities closely attached to it.

In contrast to the administrative logic that stares at future (possible) tax euros, the entities operating in Lapinlahti respect what already exists. It seems that Lapinlahti's old hospital area is loved, cherished and wanted to be refined, but in a way that differs from the city's privatization plans, in a way that does not endanger the irreplaceable ecological, human and also economic interaction taking place in the area.

“ The rest of Europe is buzzing with examples of subtly restored historic environments.

Is it's depressing that the capital city dwellers of the happiest country in the world are being intimidated by catastrophic repair costs or simply financial disaster if we don't bend to the pace of private capital. Many of us feel that Helsinki's speed-blind new construction is a problem because of its ecological and social disadvantages.

At the same time, the rest of Europe is buzzing with examples of nicely and subtly repaired historical environments. In them, an urban culture free from commercial pressures – one that Lapinlahti has specifically refined – flourishes and produces versatile good, including economic ones. The situation is alarming to say the least, because at this point even in Helsinki there would be opportunities to create something really great. Before that can happen, attitudes may have to change in the city's leadership.

Eva Berglund

Helsinki

