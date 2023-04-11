Reader’s Opinion | Unwarranted bans on the release of health information in Omakanna slow down the flow of information

The choice to prohibit the release of information can be fatal, for example, if you get sick in a cottage community.

Helsingin Sanomat an article from the Kanta patient data archive (11.4.) was likely to cause unnecessary concern in its tone, and at worst it can lead to bans on the disclosure of information that are unnecessary and against one’s own health and interests.

With the SOTE reform, we should all acknowledge the Kanta information as received, so that public health professionals can look at patient data in different registers, for example the data of their own health center, when a referral to specialized hospital care has been made. An active release permission must be given to release data also to other welfare areas or between public and private healthcare. In connection with the confirmation of the base information, you can also make non-disclosures, which was the focus of HS’s article. Acknowledgment of receiving basic information is the most important action in terms of health care, which I would have liked to convey to the readers.

Stock information itself is complex. It includes both the use of patient data between public health care providers in the area of ​​residence and the active granting of permission between public and private health care data, as well as – hopefully – only a deliberate choice to prohibit the release of data, even in a life-threatening situation, outside of one’s own well-being area. This can be fatal, for example, if you get sick in a cottage community. Using the information in the treatment contact requires that the Kanta information has been acknowledged, but they are only viewed when it is necessary for the treatment.

Unwarranted prohibitions weaken and slow down the flow of information and the assessment of the need for specialized medical care. They also eat up the doctor’s office time from examining the patient, not to mention the risk caused by missing information in the treatment of emergency and emergency situations. Medical decision-making suffers, and the patient may be exposed to useless tests and inappropriate medications. It may also take longer to access the necessary examinations and treatments. The violation of prohibitions in the waiting room should be saved immediately in Omakanta, but there is no guarantee that the professionals will see it quickly, and the advantage of getting to know the information in advance is definitely lost.

We hope, that the residents of our region acknowledge the Kanta information and carefully consider the consequences of the ban on the transfer of their data outside their own region. Allowing the flow of information is more useful for an individual person when he or she becomes ill than the different models for restricting the flow of information presented in HS’s article.

Tiina Sairanen

chief physician of neurology

Sari Atula

chief physician of the polyclinic

Hus neurology

