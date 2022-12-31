Reader’s Opinion | Unleash dogs are a danger to the city’s wildlife

According to the law, dogs must be kept on a leash in urban areas.

In nature while I was out, I saw two dogs mauled by dogs in the Kivinokka–Viikki area. On average, you find mauled animals on these islands once a month. A fox does not maul its prey and would not leave it uneaten, and the tracks in the snow revealed the perpetrator to be a dog.

According to the law, dogs must be kept on a leash in urban areas. They may only be kept free in dog parks, dog training areas and closed yard areas. Even then, the dogs must be under the supervision of their owner or keeper. The majority of dog owners follow the law obediently, but some clearly do not. Diseases can be transmitted to dogs from wild animals, which can also spread to humans.

Few of our wild animals should be able to live peacefully in urban nature. Thank you for keeping your dog on a leash.

Kaisa Eskola

Herttoniemi, Helsinki

