Reader’s Opinion | Universal earnings security is a beautiful but expensive dream

Social and health Ministry on May 21, appointed a civil servant working group to find out alternative ways of implementing the universal merit-based model included in the government program. The working group’s report is expected to be completed by next May. The investigation is necessary, because the reform of the earnings security system has been under discussion for a long time.

In the current one in the system, income security is tied to voluntary membership of the unemployment fund. The model has been criticized from time to time and alternatives have been proposed. For example, in 2018, a settlement person Mauri Kotamäki presented general income security for wage earners. However, the report did not take a position on the financing or implementation of the change.

The idea of ​​universal earnings security is excellent in principle. It could provide equal protection for all wage earners and increase the fairness of the system. However, the financial issue brings a great challenge to the beautiful idea. If universal earnings security is implemented cost-neutrally, the alternatives are either increasing the costs of earnings security or cutting benefits. Neither option is attractive.

This year significant changes have already been made to earnings security, which cut the level of the earnings allowance. The gradation of earnings security that will come into effect in the fall means that the daily allowance will drop to 80 percent after eight weeks of unemployment and to 75 percent after 34 weeks. This means that, especially for people with low incomes, the daily allowance level approaches the basic daily allowance. If universal income security is to be implemented without cost effects, it will not increase the number of people who would benefit from the reform. Instead, it would further cut the security of those persons who are currently covered by earnings security.

Last year, about 41 percent of all unemployment insurance recipients received labor market support. They did not have enough working time for the basic daily allowance or earnings daily allowance. Universal earnings security would not improve their position. 13 percent of wage earners received basic daily allowance, and they would benefit from earnings security. However, for some of them, their security would not increase from the current basic daily allowance due to the smallness of the salary.

Staggering earnings security would further reduce the number of people who would benefit from the reform after the first eight weeks. Last year, 46 percent of unemployment insurance recipients received earnings coverage, and universal earnings coverage would cut their benefit.

It is unlikely that the reform would be implemented by increasing the costs of the unemployment insurance system. If you don’t want to raise more funding, it’s hard to see where the money would come from. Earnings security is financed by the unemployment insurance premium of employers and employees and the membership fee of the fund. Employers are unlikely to be happy about rising employee costs, and wage earners are also opposed to increasing payments as the cost of living rises.

In summary it can be stated that even though universal earnings security is worthwhile as an idea, its practical implementation faces significant challenges. Financial issues and the weakening of the current system make the reform difficult to implement without at the same time weakening the level of current benefits.

Auli Hänninen

CEO, YTK Unemployment Fund

